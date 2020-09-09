Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to $10.50

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins raised Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

ACB opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618,356 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 70.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 622,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,979,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,578 shares in the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

