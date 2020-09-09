Aurora Mobile (JG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 10th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

NASDAQ:JG opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. Aurora Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.36.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.