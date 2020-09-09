AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CS. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

AXA stock opened at €16.95 ($19.94) on Tuesday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.96.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

