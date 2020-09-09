BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

Get BAE SYS PLC/S alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAE SYS PLC/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

BAESY stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. BAE SYS PLC/S has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 886,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter valued at $469,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 2.1% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BAE SYS PLC/S (BAESY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE SYS PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.