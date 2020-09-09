Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.41.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

