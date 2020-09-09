Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 74,294 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,294 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.92% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $74.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

