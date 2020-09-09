Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 92,789 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,789 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of ABIOMED worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,704,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of ABMD opened at $268.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.14. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $319.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.98.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.