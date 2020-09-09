Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,042 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $12,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 89,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $5,086,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 85,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $4,278,305.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,503 shares of company stock worth $44,280,127 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 1,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. Shockwave Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.66.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

