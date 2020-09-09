Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 385,766 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,766 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Kennametal by 60.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of KMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,049. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.51, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

