Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,558 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Meritor worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 124.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 28.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 23,997.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.07. 3,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,512. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,494,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 103,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $2,636,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,779.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.