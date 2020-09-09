Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 905,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52,559 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $10,751,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 149.7% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 785,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 470,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 86,274 shares during the period. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Pareto Securities downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 51,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,639. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.89%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

