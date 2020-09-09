Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 203,403 CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 203,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of CONMED at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,863 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $1,243,000.

In related news, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNMD. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.34. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

