Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,899 Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,122.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,135,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 507.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,256,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,394 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,164,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,562,000 after acquiring an additional 691,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 35.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,091,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,698,000 after acquiring an additional 546,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $409.91. 2,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,903. The firm has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $431.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Humana from $442.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

