Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 1,136.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Howard Hughes worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 165.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.40. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.65. Howard Hughes Corp has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $134.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.47.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howard Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.