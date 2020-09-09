Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 197,541 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 2,176.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,541 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Ingevity worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,237,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 502,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,409,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.28. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

