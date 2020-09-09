Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 909,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth about $6,568,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,978,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,222,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 670,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 105,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,538,997.15. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 498,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $7,172,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,490.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837,796 shares of company stock valued at $25,732,223. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANGI Homeservices from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Shares of ANGI stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $12.65. 26,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,863. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $375.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

