Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 231,012 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Rapid7 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after acquiring an additional 199,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $1,050,114. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,909. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

