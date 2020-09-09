Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 126,424 Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,323,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Haemonetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 839.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAE traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.75. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $4,125,741.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 22,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $2,018,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,554 shares of company stock worth $10,712,534. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

