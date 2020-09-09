Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 128.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,087 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.83. 591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,330. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.01.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

