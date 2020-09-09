Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $11.02 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2,761.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,772 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of National Retail Properties worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,615. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.26. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.59.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

