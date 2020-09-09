Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,698 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of ArcelorMittal worth $12,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. FMR LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,383.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 863,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 804,954 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 636,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,697,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. 51,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,592. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.10.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.20. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

