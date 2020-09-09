Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,702 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Waters worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $1,675,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $1,727,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.1% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 48,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,710,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,593,000 after buying an additional 155,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total value of $2,621,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock valued at $14,280,481 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

