Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $13.05 Million Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,397,003 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 119,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.65, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.