Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $13.85 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,922 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,903 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $13,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. CIBC lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

FCX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 118,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,358,866. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

