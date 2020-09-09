Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $13.99 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 165,320 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 273.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,981. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $125.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

FRC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

