Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $14.20 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 955.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,649 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,852,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. 16,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,478. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

