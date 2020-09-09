Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $14.34 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,662 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. 10,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,661. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.84.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $414,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,652,524. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

