Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $14.53 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 365.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 156,674 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSM traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 1,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,407. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

