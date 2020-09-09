Balyasny Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 5,056.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,353 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $13,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,196,000 after buying an additional 154,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Financial Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 355,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,564.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht bought 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,994. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. American Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.