Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $11.07 Million in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 315,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 133.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 507,420 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $244,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,517.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

