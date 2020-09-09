Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $12.32 Million in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $472,846,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 454,603 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 714,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,629,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,776. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.05%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock valued at $608,964. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

