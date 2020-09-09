Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $12.49 Million in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,488,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Stitch Fix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth approximately $5,570,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 307.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 553,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 417,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 100.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 483,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 242,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.95.

In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 44,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $1,083,271.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares in the company, valued at $942,416.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,922,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.41. 58,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,163. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.79 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.54 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

