Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $12 Million in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 93,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.95. 37,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,566. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $154.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.68. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,850 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

