Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $13.15 Million in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 925,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,148,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Delphi Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,303,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 6,412.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,036,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,156,000 after buying an additional 2,990,357 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $21,279,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 135.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,541,000 after buying an additional 2,532,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $20,172,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of DLPH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 10,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,459. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

