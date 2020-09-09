Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $13.22 Million in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Essential Properties Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,017. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.72 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 33.51%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EPRT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.