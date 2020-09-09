Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $14.43 Million in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,431,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,414,000 after buying an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 662,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,258,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,618,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 29,737.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 309,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 308,075 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.64. 8,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,633. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of -110.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

