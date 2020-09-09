Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $15.71 Million in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.82% of Innovative Industrial Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 73.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 87.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.60. 2,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,200. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.41. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $126.92. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 115.43, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $30,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 308,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,332.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $1,882,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 288,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,226,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

