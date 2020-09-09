Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $15.72 Million in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 274,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,718,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of W. R. Berkley at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRB traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

