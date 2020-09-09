Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,159,526 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 3.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 92.8% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 65,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 76.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 127,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Apache from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE:APA traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.72. 79,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,420,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

