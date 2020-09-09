Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 153,619 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth $76,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth $122,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth $124,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Dana during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded Dana to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 2.66.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $119,765.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

