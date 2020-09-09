Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Godaddy worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Godaddy by 1.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 238,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 25,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 136.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Godaddy Inc has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $806.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,774 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $149,565.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,328.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 10,396 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $857,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,762,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,861 shares of company stock worth $4,885,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Godaddy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

