Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,337 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Zillow Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $82.10. 32,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,992. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $92.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Standpoint Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $837,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 63,866 shares in the company, valued at $5,848,848.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 192,851 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $17,279,449.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,905,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,320,345.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,548,044 shares of company stock valued at $194,378,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

