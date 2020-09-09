Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $16.21 Million Investment in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 505,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,207,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Jabil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,904. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 129.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

