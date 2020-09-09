Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,046 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,508,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Acacia Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,719,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,128 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,712,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,067,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP grew its position in Acacia Communications by 12.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,363,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,616,000 after acquiring an additional 154,816 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in Acacia Communications by 86.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,342,000 after acquiring an additional 608,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Acacia Communications by 138.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after purchasing an additional 738,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,774. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ACIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $63,610.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric L. Fisher sold 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $233,749.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,619 shares of company stock valued at $311,037 in the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

