Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 466,092 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,092 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $14,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of NYSE:AKR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 1.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

