Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 242,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,179,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,536,000 after purchasing an additional 514,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 76.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 274,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 18,128.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,696. PVH Corp has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.12.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

