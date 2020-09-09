Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,059,953 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059,953 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of First Horizon National worth $14,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 240.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 43,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,928. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

