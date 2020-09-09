Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 1,080,347 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,474,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,080,347 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $15,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 48,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 62,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,039,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $3,636,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.