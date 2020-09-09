Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 2,849 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,694 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,008 shares in the last quarter.
TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.
In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $17,128,950.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $1,084,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,684 shares of company stock valued at $53,562,925. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TNDM traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,134. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $116.89.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.51 million. Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
