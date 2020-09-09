Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 30,102 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,102 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $15,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $1,521,173.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,052,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,406,948.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 828,041 shares of company stock valued at $167,059,738. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $246.91. 120,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,148,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

